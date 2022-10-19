Surrey woman pleads guilty to impaired-driving head-on crash in Abbotsford

Two small children were among six people injured in May 2021 collision

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now pleaded guilty in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

A Surrey woman has pleaded guilty to two of the nine charges she faced in relation to a head-on crash in Abbotsford that injured six people more than a year ago.

Anureet Dosanjh, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Abbotsford provincial court to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Her sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 19 in Abbotsford.

Four other counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to head-on crash resulting in serious injuries

RELATED: Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago

The crash took place May 24, 2021 at around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Whatcom Road and North Parallel Road.

Police at the time said a Honda Civic was heading west on North Parallel at a high speed when it travelled into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta.

The Volkswagen was occupied by the driver, a passenger and two small children. All were taken to hospital, and police said the passenger sustained “severe, life-altering injuries.”

The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to hospital. The passenger had serious injuries and was placed on a ventilator.

According to the provincial court database, Dosanjh was previously cited for speeding in May 2018 and November 2019.

She was also ticketed for failing to display her “N” as a new driver in November 2019 and for disobeying a traffic control device in November 2020.



