Ecole K.B. Woodward School in Surrey. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)

Surrey woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

A Surrey woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years probation after being found guilty of defrauding K.B. Woodward Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council.

Tuyet Ngo, who was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday (Aug. 23), has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $20,314.36.

Ngo, who is in her early 30s, was found guilty of using a forged document, and fraud over $5,000.

The Whalley elementary school contacted police in September, 2016 to report its PAC had been defrauded of more than $35,000.

“The victims in this incident were the students of K.B. Woodward and the surrounding neighbourhood,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said in July of 2017 when charges were laid. “It was heartening to see businesses, individuals and the K.B. Woodward school community come together afterwards to raise funds to cover the losses.”

See also: Surrey woman charged with defrauding elementary school PAC

K.B. Woodward had set up a gofundme account in response, aiming to raise $34,000 to build a playground the missing money had been earmarked for, through three years of bottle drives, book and chocolate sales and other fundraising efforts.

Meantime, in 2016, $20,000 disappeared from the PAC at Serpentine Heights Elementary in Guildford but police did not believe the two cases are connected.

“Taking money from kids, really, is what it amounts to,” Surrey School District spokesman Doug Strachan said at the time these stories broke in 2016.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Just Posted

Surrey woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

Surrey RCMP looking for missing elderly man who needs medication

Hans Buttner, 83, was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Surrey men charged in North Delta forcible confinement incident

The two men are facing charges after alledgedly confining two employees during a break-in this month

Thief nabbed in North Delta, despite not falling for bait bike

Delta’s bait bike program started this summer

Blood drive in Surrey today amid ‘urgent need’ for donors across Canada

More than 22,000 donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Most Read