Emergency crews respond to a Feb. 3 crash along Scott Road that involved a pedestrian and a taxi. Surrey RCMP say a woman stepped off the curb in front of the cab while using her cell phone. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Crashes

Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone: police

Surrey RCMP say the 22-year-old pedestrian’s ‘inattention’ led to the crash on Scott Road

Surrey RCMP say a 22-year-old woman is in hospital after stepping in front of a taxi while using her cell phone.

She suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened on Sunday (Feb. 3) around 9:20 p.m. near Scott Road and 99th Avenue.

Police say the woman attempted to cross the busy road mid-block, stepping off the curb in front of a southbound SurDel Taxi.

“Speed and alcohol are not factors in this collision,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson in an overnight release. “Pedestrian inattention is a contributing factor in this collision.”

The driver of the cab remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Scott Road was closed southbound for a short time, but has since been reopened

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, to call 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers quoting Surrey file number 2019-017426.

