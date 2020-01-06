Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

A Burnaby flagger was hit by a car while working on June 28, 2017. (Screenshot from video)

A Surrey woman has been found not criminally responsible for hitting a Burnaby flagger with her car nearly two years ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Brenda Ouma Aregay was found not criminally responsible for a number of charges related to the June 28, 2017 incident where video posted online showed Aregay hitting a flagger near the New Westminster-Burnaby border.

The charges against Aregay had included two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at scene of accident, and two counts of assault.

In a Monday email, spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Aregay’s case has been sent to the Review Board of B.C., which handles cases relating to people found not criminally responsible due to mental health issues. A hearing must be held by the review board within 45 days.

