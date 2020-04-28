Royal Columbian Hospital. (Wikimedia Commons)

Surrey woman accused of breaking into nurse’s locker, stealing wallet

Taylor Minion, 19, is charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, using a credit card obtained in the commission of an offence, and fraud under $5,000.

A Surrey woman is accused of donning hospital scrubs and breaking into an on-duty nurse’s locker at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminister, stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards.

Taylor Minion, 19, is charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, using a credit card obtained in the commission of an offence, and fraud under $5,000.

“It is upsetting that someone would allegedly steal from health care staff, especially while they are at work in a hospital,” said Sergeant Jeff Scott, of the New Westminster Police. “We’re working with hospital staff and security to help ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Minion remains in custody pending her court appearance.

She was charged on April 27.

On April 14, at about 2:45 a.m., police responded to the report of theft at RCH alleged to have occured between 9:40 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Scott said a woman described as being 20 to 30 years old entered the hospital, changed into the scrubs, then entered a staff area.

“The suspect female left the hospital and allegedly used one of the stolen credit cards at a nearby business,” he said. “New Westminster Police investigators reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify the suspect. Once the suspect was identified, charges were recommended to Crown counsel, as the suspect was already in custody for unrelated offences.”


Surrey

