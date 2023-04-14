(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Fleetwood

UPDATE: Missing 48-year-old woman has been found and is safe

She was last seen in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Surrey

UPDATE (Friday, April 14, 4:02 p.m.): Surrey RCMP say the missing woman has been found. We have removed her name and photo.

– – –

A 48-year-old woman is missing in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say she was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (April 12) in the 15900-block of 91A Avenue in Surrey and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she suffers from a medical condition and may appear disoriented.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’8”, 185 lbs, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2023-57110.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nations health gets $8.2 billion in federal funding to fix ‘disparities’
Next story
‘Without a regulated supply, everyone just dies’: Parade marks 7th year of toxic drug crisis

Just Posted

One of the vehicles in Rogers’ medical convoy in eastern Ukraine gets stuck in the mud on a patient transport run. On the edge of a minefield, the medics and their military accompaniment had to be extremely careful. As they were preparing to leave, Rogers looked down and saw a tripwire (middle of image). (Photo submitted: Will Rogers)
Cloverdale paramedic starts ambitious fundraising initiative for Ukraine

Jack Schulz (left) and Dayton Sandes are seen at a Challenger baseball game at Cloverdale Ball Park in this undated image. Cloverdale’s Challenger baseball program is still looking for volunteers to help out as “baseball buddies” for the players. (Photo submitted: Jeff Sandes)
Cloverdale to host Challenger baseball jamboree in June

A GoFundMe has been set up for a local teacher in need of a series of surgeries. (Image via GoFundMe)
GoFundMe started for Tweedsmuir teacher

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus