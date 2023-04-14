Surrey woman, 27, last seen Thursday in Newton

Jovaria Ghani was last seen at noon on Thursday (April 13) in the 7800-block of 139A Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey are asking for help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Surrey RCMP say Jovaria Ghani was last seen at noon on Thursday (April 13) in the 7800-block of 139A Street. She has not been seen or heard from since. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Ghani is described as South Asian 5’2”, 100 lbs. with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, baggy grey pants and glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2023-57038.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey