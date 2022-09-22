Surrey widening 80 Avenue to 4 lanes between Scott Road and King George

‘It needs a lot of work, that’s for sure,’ Coun. Doug Elford said of the busy stretch of road in Newton

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)

The City of Surrey is working to unclog traffic on 80th Avenue between Scott Road and King George Boulevard by widening the road to four lanes from two.

The aim is to improve traffic flow, road safety and neighbourhood access, according to the City of Surrey’s website. The city describes this particular stretch of road as a “key east-west corridor” in Newton and the plan is to also prepare for future growth. Essentially, there are homes, businesses, shops, banquet halls and places or worship along this major truck route which in parts lacks paths for cycling and walking.

The project, which the city’s engineering department expects to cost “in the range of” $13 million, is being done in stages with construction between Scott Road and 128 Street expected to begin this fall and be completed in 2023.

Work from 128 Street to 132 Street was completed in 2018 and 132 Street to King George is under design. Construction timing to be determined.

Improvements include repaving and widening the road, installation of a new traffic signal at 122 Street and a new pedestrian crossing at 26 Street, and adding two-way left-turn lanes “to allow full movement access to the commercial businesses along the corridor.” On-street parking along 80 Avenue will be removed.

“It’s a matter of prioritizing where the work’s going to be done,” Coun. Doug Elford noted. “If you live in Newton, you’ve experienced the traffic issues – 76 Avenue is another concern and we’re hoping that 84 Avenue will take some of the pressure off east-west connectivity. Our group (Safe Surrey Coalition) has also proposed some improvements on north-south routes, 132 Street for example, we need to four-lane that. That’s a quagmire too.”

As for 80 Avenue, Elford said, “it is congested; it’s developed some uneven surfaces on the side – people have complained to us about the deep holes. It needs a lot of work, that’s for sure. It is challenging to get around at certain times of the day, that’s for sure.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConstructionSurreyTraffic