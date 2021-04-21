Surrey, White Rock students win awards at virtual science fair

Nearly half of the winners were from SAIL

SAIL students Patrick Cioata and Nathan Yeung are among five Surrey students from the BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair who were selected as finalists for the 2021 Canada-Wide Science Fair. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Five Surrey students from the BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair were named 2021 Canada-Wide Science Fair finalists.

That’s in addition to the 21 Surrey and White Rock students taking home 31 awards, which included 14 provincial awards, 16 divisional awards and one special award.

According to a release from the Surrey school district, nearly half of the district’s winners were from SAIL (Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning). Broken down, 14 winners were from SAIL, followed by six of Fraser Heights Secondary, then five from Semiahmoo Secondary, three from Cougar Creek Elementary, two from Queen Elizabeth Secondary and one from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary.

The five students named finalists for the Canada-wide fair are:

• Timothy Cai from Fraser Heights for “An Investigation into Active Control for Accessible Orbital Flight”

• Robin Yadav from Queen Elizabeth for “Wildfire Drone Automation Using Deep Learning”

• Patrick Cioata from SAIL for “A Solution to the World’s Plastic Problem”

• Albert Guo from Fraser Heights for “Sleepy? Using a Neural Net to Catch Drowsy Drivers”

• Nathan Yeung from SAIL for “Hyperfocus: A New Kind of Timer”

According to the youthscience.ca, the 2021 Canada-Wide Science Fair will be May 17 to 21.

For a full list of winners, vist surreyschools.ca.



