Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay is joining the ‘Pierre Poilevre for Prime Minister’ campaign as one of three B.C. co-chairs. File photo

Surrey-White Rock MP named B.C. co-chair of Poilevre campaign

Findlay joins Kelowna-Lake Country and Cariboo-Prince George MPs

Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has been named as one of three B.C. co-chairs of Pierre Poilievre’s campaign for Conservative leadership.

A media release for the campaign, issued Friday (March 11), said Findlay will join Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray and Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty in heading the ‘Pierre Poilevre for Prime Minister’ campaign in B.C.

Prior to being elected in Surrey-White Rock in 2019, Findlay served in prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet as minister of national revenue and associate minister of national defence.

Gray is a former Kelowna city council member and an entrepreneur with recognition in the BC business community.

Doherty’s private sector background is in aviation business development and he has represented Canada throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas on trade missions, industry conferences and industry regulatory panels.

“I am honoured to welcome these conservatives as BC co-chairs of my campaign,” Poilievre said.

“They represent a cross-section of principled, thoughtful leaders in our party who command respect in (B.C.)… and share my campaign’s common-sense mission to give Canadians back control over their lives and make Canada the freest country on earth.”

