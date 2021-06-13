Former Cloverdale MLA Kevin Falcon is running for BC Liberal Party leadership. (Contributed photo)

Surrey-White Rock MLA backs Kevin Falcon for BC Liberal leader

BC Liberals select a new leader Feb. 5

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford is throwing his support behind Kevin Falcon’s bid to lead the BC Liberal Party.

It’s Falcon’s second time running for leadership, having lost to Christy Clark in 2011. He was first elected for the Surrey-Cloverdale riding in 2001, a position he held until 2013. During his political career, he’s served as minister of finance, minister of health services, minister of transportation and minister of deregulation.

Now a resident of North Vancouver, Falcon told Peace Arch News Thursday that he has deep roots in Surrey and says residents are well aware of his “very clear and lengthy track record of accomplishments” in the city.

Projects he noted include widening of Highway 10 and 176 Street, South Fraser Perimeter Road and Port Mann Bridge.

“But even in the health fields. I’m really proud of the expansion that I was able to help push through for the Surrey Memorial Hospital, the Jim Pattison Outpatient Centre,” Falcon said.

Falcon said the BC Liberal Party has drifted away from being the “party of big ideas,” and that’s something he’s looking to restore.

Asked why Surrey residents should support him in the leadership race, he said it’s “very simple.”

“If they want things done in Surrey, and they want to see actual investments happening and not just hearing politicians talk about it, but actually see change on the ground, then they’ll want to vote for Kevin Falcon,” he said.

Shortly after Falcon announced his candidacy, some members in NDP were quick to criticize his campaign.

“Yesterday’s leader, yesterday’s party. Even yesterday’s branding!” BC Minister of Jobs and North Delta NDP MLA Ravi Kahlon tweeted.

Halford said there’s a reason NDP members are “always talking about (Falcon).”

“Because they’re nervous, and they should be,” Halford said.

Halford who describes Falcon as a friend, said he’s what the BC Liberal Party needs right now.

“He understands Surrey and White Rock. He understands our community like no other. He’s lived here, his kids were born here, he’s represented this area, he gets it. That’s exactly what we need. We need a stronghold in this area, and obviously we’ve struggled with that over the recent elections and Kevin is the guy that can get that back,” Halford said.

So far, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, Skeena MLA Ellis Ross and Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew have also announced their candidacy for Liberal Party leadership.

BC Liberals elect a new leader Feb. 5, 2022.

