Surrey, White Rock fire crews ‘ready’ to help with B.C. wildfires

With more than 100 wildfires burning, call for help ‘could come at any time’

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. The search continues today for multiple residents of a village in B.C.’s Interior that was decimated by a wildfire this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

Fire crews in Surrey and White Rock have yet to be called to assist with wildfires that erupted in B.C. this week, including the devastating Lytton fire – but they’ll be ready when they’re needed.

“I’m fairly certain that eventually we will get the call,” White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said Friday (July 2). “It could come at any time and we are ready to go.”

As of Friday morning, 119 wildfires were burning in the province, predominantly in the Cariboo, Prince George and Kamloops regions. Thirty per cent are deemed out of control.

Sixty-nine are confirmed to have been caused by lightning, while 37 – including the Lytton Creek blaze – remain under investigation.

Wolfe said deployment of non-BC Wildfire crews to assist with such blazes is facilitated by the Office of the Fire Commissioner at the request of the province.

When White Rock is called, the department typically deploys three firefighters and one rig. They stay anywhere from four to seven days, and if needed beyond that, a new trio will rotate in.

The last time White Rock and Surrey crews were called on was during the 2018 wildfire season.

That summer, the hall’s Evan Bird, Doug Smith and Matt Meneghin spent seven days on the shores of Takysie Lake, which at the time was part of a fire estimated at more than 46,000 hectares.

Surrey Fire Services’ assistant Chief Steve Serbic said crews in that city are also prepared to pitch in.

“We haven’t been asked to deploy… but if asked, we’re ready,” Serbic said Friday. “I think all the departments in the Lower Mainland feel that way.

Serbic was among Surrey firefighters deployed in 2018, when crews went to help with the 28,000-hectare Telegraph Creek wildfire.

He described the experience as “a lot of work.”

“For structural firefighters from a big city, when they go up there, it’s a completely different way of fighting fires,” Serbic said. “The forestry people are the experts and basically, the structure people go up there to support them when it gets close to a town.”

Tasks ranged from setting up sprinkler systems to protect buildings, to putting out hotspots and maintaining a guard with the trucks.

“It happens really fast, just like (Lytton) did,” Serbic added, of how quickly a wildfire can spread, especially when there’s a combination of a dry spell, heat and wind at play.

Fortunately, Surrey so far, has been “no worse than usual” for fires, Serbic said, estimating crews are dealing with “a couple” brush fires per week, and nothing in deeply forested areas. The majority are spotted at the roadside or in the middle of a road, he added, factors that point to the likelihood of human actions as the cause.

“Definitely, cigarettes and things like that have started some,” Serbic said. “That’s just what a big city has to deal with.”

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

