South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey mom asks families to ‘camp out’ at home for COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

A South Surrey mom is once again pitching a plan to help with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in B.C., while giving families an opportunity for a bit of an adventure.

Kelly Tarry’s Stay-at-Home Campout will return May 1, with proceeds once again going to the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health’s Emergency Response Fund.

Last spring, with most of the province stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarry had an idea – to go camping.

Of course, that was easier said than done, considering all B.C. residents were still stuck at home, with travel discouraged, so Tarry came up with an idea – the BC Stay-at-Home Campout – which also served as a COVID-19 fundraiser.

Tarry’s campout initiative encouraged participants to set up a camp in their own homes – either in a backyard or on a patio, or indoors in a living room or basement – and then donate a camping fee through the event’s donation page.

A Facebook page was set up (www.facebook.com/groups/theBCStayatHomeCampout) where participants could discuss fundraising efforts and share camping tips – as well as photos of their at-home camping setups – and it quickly ballooned to a few hundred members.

The first event, held last April, raised more than $3,900 – almost four times the original goal – and was successful enough that a second event was held a month later. Tarry called it “a huge success.”

And now, looking to continue making a difference in the community – both on the Semiahmoo Peninsula and across the province – Tarry has organized a third event, set for this Saturday.

“With COVID numbers so high, it’s good to feel like we are contributing again,” Tarry said.

For the upcoming event, Tarry says anyone can participate by setting up a tent or sleeping shelter at their home. Campers are encourage to make a minimum $5 donation to the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health; and campers are encouraged to consider taking the new B.C. COVID-19 SPEAK 2 Survey.

The BCCDC survey, which is open until May 9, asks respondents about vaccines, adapting to COVID-19, behaviours and recovery. The survey can be found here.

Coronavirusfundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Just Posted

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey mom asks families to ‘camp out’ at home for COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

File photo
Surrey School District not planning to pull cops out of schools, like Vancouver

Such a move would require ‘careful consideration,’ district spokeswoman says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, as seen on stores.shopdisney.com/bc/surrey/786.
Surrey’s Disney store to close with all others in Canada: report

‘We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,’ store employee says

In addition to a COVID-19 test centre, Peace Arch Hospital is also hosting an antibody infusion clinic. (File photo)
Access to Surrey-based COVID-19 antibody study expands

Infusion clinic underway at Peace Arch Hospital, more anticipated for Fraser East

A fruit vendor and shoppers at Surrey Urban Farmers Market on the rec centre plaza site in 2016. (File photo)
Surrey Urban Farmers Market plans move to Hawthorne Park starting in June

News of Saturday shopping at new site posted to market website

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores to be among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Tuesday night, April 27, at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, the Vancouver Giants dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to the Kamloops Blazers (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop hard-fought decision to the Kamloops Blazers

Tanner Brown notches first goal since November 2019

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New Westminster school district votes to immediately cancel police liaison program

Vancouver school district officials have also pulled the program

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

Most Read