Surrey-White Rock by-election must be held within six months

Seat vacant after former BC Liberal MLA Tracy Redies steps down to head Science World

With former Surrey-White Rock BC Liberal MLA Tracy Redies resigning Monday (Aug. 31) the provincial government has a six-month window in which to hold a by-election to fill her seat.

Redies announced in July that she was stepping down from her political role to become CEO of Vancouver’s Science World.

Once there is a vacancy in the Legislature, the Speaker sends Elections BC a warrant for a by-election. Typically, Elections BC receives the warrant shortly after the vacancy.

The by-election must be called within six months of Elections BC receiving the warrant.

Shortly after Redies announced she would be stepping away from politics, she explained the move offers “an exciting opportunity” that will enable her to spend more time with her family.

Last September, Redies was hospitalized with heart failure and hepatitis. Doctors told Redies her heart is now functioning at two-thirds its normal capacity.

Redies was elected to the legislative assembly in the 2017 provincial election. She won with nearly 50 per cent of the votes – 14,101, beating NDP candidate Niovi Patsicakis, who had 8,648 votes.

It was the first time Redies had run for public office.

Prior to the election, Redies was chief executive officer of Coast Capital Savings.

She is to start her new job at Science World on Sept. 14.


