Surrey-Whalley candidates in BIA’s virtual debate Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Also today is a ‘Homelessness vs. Houselessness’ conversation online

Provincial election candidates running in the Surrey-Whalley riding will have their say today (Tuesday, Oct. 20) during a virtual debate hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the Hopin conference app, via invitation from eventbrite.ca.

All candidates running in the riding have been invited to attend, according to the BIA. “Join us to hear what they have to say. We have asked them to answer a few questions in advance which will be posted on our website prior to the all-candidates meeting.”

Those questions and some candidates’ answers are posted to downtownsurreybia.com.

Advance questions from voters were sought by email prior to the submission deadline of Oct. 13.

The riding’s incumbent, Bruce Ralston, has held Surrey-Whalley for the NDP since 2005. His opponents this time around are Liberal candidate Shaukat Khan, B.C. Vision candidate Jag Bhandari, and Ryan Abbott, candidate for the Communist Party of BC.

CLICK HERE to read our riding profile for Surrey-Whalley.

Voters go to the polls this Saturday, Oct. 24.

Later today (Tuesday), starting at 7 p.m., the BIA will host a forum called Homelessness vs. “Houselessness”: Bridging Empathy for the Marginalized, with guest speaker Keir Macdonald, CEO of the Phoenix Society.

The free event is part of the BIA’s Community Conversations series.

“In collaboration with the Phoenix Society, our second topic uncovers how communities can work towards destigmatizing the negative labels associated with homelessness, mental health and drug abuse,” event planners says. “What is the difference between being homeless and being ‘houseless’? Does race and ethnicity play into an individual’s exposure to vulnerabilities? And as communities, what can we do to bridge empathy with those facing these vulnerabilities?”


BC Votes 2020

