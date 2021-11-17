Surrey volunteers ship 3,000 meals to flood-stranded Hope

Helicopter transport to deliver food from Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib to those stranded

People stranded in Hope by the recent flooding and landslides that have devastated communities across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Interior got a taste of generosity today (Nov. 17), with the delivery of some 3,000-plus homemade meals from Surrey.

Whipped up Tuesday by volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, the meals were to be shipped out this morning (Wednesday) by a helicopter rented with donated funds.

In a Facebook post, Amarjit Singh Dhadwar thanks West Coast Pilot Club and Guru Nanak Food Bank volunteers, as well as Gavin Robertson and Karnail Singh for also assisting.

Photos shared with the post show meal preparation efforts and that additional items collected for shipping include milk and fresh fruit.

