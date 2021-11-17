Volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib prep meals for shipment to those stranded in Hope. (Facebook/Amarjit Singh Dhadwar photo)

Volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib prep meals for shipment to those stranded in Hope. (Facebook/Amarjit Singh Dhadwar photo)

Surrey volunteers ship 3,000 meals to flood-stranded Hope

Helicopter transport to deliver food from Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib to those stranded

People stranded in Hope by the recent flooding and landslides that have devastated communities across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Interior got a taste of generosity today (Nov. 17), with the delivery of some 3,000-plus homemade meals from Surrey.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Whipped up Tuesday by volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, the meals were to be shipped out this morning (Wednesday) by a helicopter rented with donated funds.

In a Facebook post, Amarjit Singh Dhadwar thanks West Coast Pilot Club and Guru Nanak Food Bank volunteers, as well as Gavin Robertson and Karnail Singh for also assisting.

Photos shared with the post show meal preparation efforts and that additional items collected for shipping include milk and fresh fruit.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Severe weatherSurreyvolunteers

Previous story
Surrey’s economic rebound driven by health care, natural resources, public admin, tech

Just Posted

Volunteers at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib prep meals for shipment to those stranded in Hope. (Facebook/Amarjit Singh Dhadwar photo)
Surrey volunteers ship 3,000 meals to flood-stranded Hope

File photo
Surrey’s economic rebound driven by health care, natural resources, public admin, tech

Now-Leader file photo
Honest folks turn in cash they found to cops, in Newton and Guildford

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival returns Saturday, Nov. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza. The day-long festival runs from noon to 10 p.m., with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, free hot chocolate and family activities. Admission is free, and all the details are posted to surrey.ca/treelighting. (File photo: City of Surrey)
SURREY EVENTS: Tree Lighting Festival returns, plus concerts, comedy, more (Nov. 17 & beyond)