Surrey violent crime down 10% in first half of 2021 compared to same period last year

Violent crime decreased by 10 per cent in Surrey when comparing the first half of 2021 with the first half of last year.

That’s 3,563 compared to 3,939, according to the latest statistics released by the Surrey RCMP. By the same measure, property crimes dropped by 16 per cent to 10,328 from 12,354 in 2020.

Moreover, the total number of Criminal Code offences recorded in Surrey in the first half of this year was 18,694 compared to 21,168 in the same period last year, making for a 12 per cent decrease.

In the second quarter of 2021 – that’s April to June – the Surrey RCMP received 49,821 calls for service and responded to 1,933 calls related to mental health as well as 908 missing people reports.

Sexual offences increased by 12 per cent in the second quarter of this year, with 108 reported to the RCMP. There were 73 arson fires in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 33 during the same period last year, including brush fires, dumpster fires and cars that were stolen, dumped and set on fire.



