Surrey utility rate hikes on the way if council approves city staff recommendations

Life will be getting yet more expensive for Surrey taxpayers if council on Jan. 30 approves city staff recommendations to raise water, sewer, drainage, and solid waste utility rates in 2023.

A corporate report authored by Surrey’s general manager of finance Kam Grewal and city manager Vincent Lalonde urges the city’s finance committee to approve the rate “adjustments” in preparation of Surrey’s 2023 Five-Year (2023-2027) Financial Plan.

“Self-funded programs, also known as utilities, follow the “user pay” approach that the City has applied consistently in the current and previous years’ budgets,” the report notes.

The report recommends a total increase of $13.54 per year for the average metered single-family dwelling that consumes 360 cubic metres of water per year; and $75.20 per year for an average business that consumes 2,000 cubic metres of water per year, and also recommends that a $6 and $12 increase to the water meter base charge for the average residential and commercial properties be applied.

For taxpayers who don’t have a water meter, their flat-water rate would be increased by $30.08 per year based on an ‘average’ water consumption of water by non-metered accounts, for residential customers estimated to be 800 cubic metres per year.

Moreover, Greater Vancouver Water District bulk water rates are projected to increase by an average of 12.35 per cent per year for each of the remaining four years of the Five-Year Plan, the report indicates.

As for sewer utility rates, city staff is recommending an increase of $31.39 per year for the ‘average metered single-family dwelling’ and $174.38 per year for businesses while residents on flat rates will pay $69.75 more per year.

The Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District’s sewer rates are projected to increase an average of 21.80 per cent per year for each of the remaining four years of the Five-Year Plan, the corporate report states.

Meantime, the Drainage Parcel Tax for 2023, if this is approved by council, will be hiked to $242.47 from $235.64 per lot for residential, recreation and agricultural properties and to $591.89 from $575.21 for commercial properties.

Waste collection service will also get more expensive, if council adopts the recommendations of this corporate report. Last year, the tab for garbage, recycling and organics collection for single and multi-family household was $315.90 per year, and $157.44 for secondary suite customers. The report indicates that in 2023 tipping fee charges in Metro Vancouver will increase by five per cent – or $6 per tonne – making for tipping fee of $127 per tonne. “Metro Vancouver is projecting that the Solid Waste Tipping fee

will increase by $7 per tonne annually from 2024-2026 and $8 in 2027,” the report adds.

For 2023 Surrey city staff is recommending a 5.6 per cent increase be applied, for an annual collection rate of $333.59 for single family and multi-family customers and $166.26 for secondary suite customers. “Staff also recommends increasing the rates for

Apartment/Townhouse recycling customers by $1.84 to $34.77 and for Apartment/Townhouse recycling and organic customers by $2.42 to $45.64 for increased collection service costs,” the report states.



