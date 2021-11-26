The Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee has received a $10,000 award from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. (File photo: Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)

Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee receives $10K for housing research awards

Research reveals priority areas for housing investment for Indigenous child, youth poverty in Surrey

The Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee has received a $10,000 award from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

On Friday (Nov. 26), CMHC recognized four recipients of its 2021 Housing Research Awards for “their outstanding work which will help address the deep, longstanding inequities in our housing system.”

The Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee’s Sheldon Tetreault was one of two recipients of the Gold Roof Award for housing research excellence. Tetreault accepted the award for his group’s work in Skookum Housing Solutions: Innovative Indigenous Research in Surrey.

According to CMHC, the research “reveals two priority areas for housing investment that would make a direct and meaningful impact on Indigenous child and youth poverty in Surrey: affordable rental housing for families, especially single-parent families; and housing opportunities for young people, Elders, single adults and multi-generational families.”

The awards, according to CMHC, “recognize and promote excellence and innovation in research and help foster a better understanding of housing needs and solutions that help Canadians access housing that meets their needs and that they can afford.”

The program is part of the federal government’s National Housing Strategy.

Listed on the CMHC’s National Housing Strategy Project profiles, Skookum “will perform an in-depth analysis and examination of the housing issues affecting Surrey’s Indigenous families and children.”

The research will look into their specific needs and develop potential solutions that are “appropriate to urban Indigenous residents.”

Skookum Housing Solutions is a social innovation lab for Indigenous-led research on housing that combines traditional research methods with innovative, Indigenous approaches to develop a deeper understanding.


