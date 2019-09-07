Surrey United receives funding boost for adaptive soccer pilot program

Funding through joint federal-provincial BC Sport Participation Program

Surrey United Soccer Club is receiving $2,000 for an adaptive pilot program.

The Super Soccer program, according to a release from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will “provide training that will help the club provide ongoing soccer programs for players with disabilities (emotional, intellectual, physical) as wekk as complementary after school adaptive soccer programs in community schools.”

The funding was announced Saturday (Sept. 7) through the joint federal-provincial BC Sport Participation Program.

READ ALSO: Surrey MLA announces $9.8 million for B.C. arts groups, Sept. 6, 2019

READ ALSO: $3.5M boost for B.C. multicultural, anti-racism initiatives announced in Surrey, Sept. 6, 2019

This year, according to the release, Canada and B.C. are making matched investments (totalling more than $1.2 million) aimed at getting more people of all abilities active in their communities and involved in a variety of sports, such as tennis, wheelchair basketball, para ice hockey and snowboarding.

The funding supports sport programs, activities and coach and leadership training in communities throughout B.C., reads the release.

“Our government has worked hard to make sure Canada puts athletes and children in sport first, from the playground to the podium,” said Kirsty Duncan, federal Minister of Science and Sport.

“That means making sure sport is safe, inclusive and accessible, because everyone deserves to experience the benefits of sport. Our government is proud to partner with the Government of British Columbia to get more people involved in sport, particularly kids who face financial or social barriers.”

BCSPP has two application-based grant programs administered by viaSport: the Provincial Sport Development Program and community Sport Development Program.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Just Posted

Surrey United receives funding boost for adaptive soccer pilot program

Funding through joint federal-provincial BC Sport Participation Program

Federal funding jump-starts ‘affordable’ South Surrey rental project

Porte’s Alden development planned to provide 118 units by the end of 2021

$3.5M boost for B.C. multicultural, anti-racism initiatives announced in Surrey 

Surrey’s annual Fusion Festival will receive close to $43,000 of the federal funding

‘Art does heal’: With mother’s help, injured Surrey choreographer rediscovers painting

Mother-daughter ‘Fusion’ art show in Newton features works by Nela Hallwas and Ellen Blackstone

Nordstrom opens discount outlet in Langley’s biggest mall

The store is set to open in spring 2020 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

VIDEO: Rider suffers serious injuries in motorcycle versus van crash

Friday afternoon collision in Langley closed roads for several hours

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Most Read