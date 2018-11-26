The Surrey School District Education Office. (File photo)

Surrey trustees update policies related to cannabis, gender identity

Surrey school district is in process of ‘cleaning up’ and ‘revamping’ its policies, by way of a committe struck last year

The Surrey Board of Education approved updates to several policies at its last meeting on Nov. 21.

“It was really to ensure we’re in sync with higher legislation,” said Gary Tymoschuk of the amendments, noting the changes were related to cannabis, gender identity and Parents’ Advisory Committees.

He described the move as “cleaning up” the policies.

“You can’t be offside with a higher level of legislation,” said Tymoschuk, who is Chair of the Policy Committee, which was struck last year.

On Nov. 21, the board approved the recommended changes to its Smoke Free Environment policy, to incorporate the new cannabis legalization that’s come into place.

In accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act, all students, parents, visitors and staff are now “prohibited from smoking cannabis, or holding lighted cannabis, in or on school property or within a prescribed distance from school property. As well, a person must not use or hold a device that is vapourizing cannabis for inhalation or release in the air in or on school property or within a prescribed distance from school property.”

At the meeting, Surrey trustees also approved updates to its Safe and Caring Schools Policy.

“Topics in this one can be controversial, as you know,” said Tymoschuk. “We’re just making sure we’re in compliance with the human rights code. We added the terms gender identity, political belief and expression (to our Safe and Caring Schools Policy). It’s now in compliance with the Human Rights Code, so people can express themselves in any way they choose. We’ve also added the word ‘sex,’ as in gender.”

The policy had previously already included race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, and age.

The report to trustees noted that “school community members identifying as LGBTQ are often targets of discriminatory behaviours and or exclusion.”

It notes that “all members of the Surrey school district share the responsibility for upholding the values inherent in the Charter or Rights and Freedoms and for supporting students and staff in addressing and facing these unique challenges.”

“Homophobic and or transphobic comments, discrimination, bullying, and attacks are demeaning to all students, parents or guardians and employees regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” the report to trustees reads. “The school district will not permit or tolerate any homophobic and or transphobic behaviour such as harassment, intimidation, discrimination or bullying, whether by commission or by failing to act to end such behaviour. Staff will respond to all incidents and provide support and assistance to those who are the intended or unintended targets of such behavior.”

Meantime, more policy updates could be coming down the pipeline, Tymoschuk told the Now-Leader.

“We’re systematically going through our policies and sometimes it’s a clean-up, like these ones, and other times we’re revamping a whole policy, or bringing in a new policy,” he explained.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Surrey trustees update policies related to cannabis, gender identity

