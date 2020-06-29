Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were on-scene in front of Diner on Six on Highway 6 at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Bear spray, attempted robbery and vehicle thefts linked to three men arrested Sunday

A four-day crime spree was put to a stop after Vernon police arrested three suspects from the Lower Mainland.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received several 911 calls early Sunday morning, June 28, linked to a group of men allegedly spraying individuals with bear spray before robbing them and attempting to steal their vehicles throughout the city of Vernon.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of Silver Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road as officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

“A spike belt was deployed by officers in attempt to disable the vehicle,” media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said. “However, the vehicle avoided the road block by driving off the road.”

The vehicle escaped through properties located on the south side of Silver Star Road and sped away heading westbound.

Const. Brett said officers pursued the vehicle and three men were taken into custody without injury.

Early investigation links the Surrey trio to more than 19 crimes over a four-day period, according to the General Investigation Section.

If you were a witness to the unfolding event that took place on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171 and reference file number 2020-11278.

READ MORE: Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

READ MORE: Tear gas deployed in Enderby on wanted man

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ejection seat tangled with parachute in 2019 Snowbirds crash: investigators
Next story
E. Coli levels reach extreme levels in Harrison Lake Lagoon

Just Posted

Army and Navy gifts truckloads of food to Cloverdale food bank

COVID-19 demand outstrips supply at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Bear spray, attempted robbery and vehicle thefts linked to three men arrested Sunday

‘Historic moment’ as seven community members are named to Surrey’s new police board

They’ll join the mayor of Surrey as chair and a municipal council appointee

South Surrey lawn-sign campaign seeing success

Organizers of ‘Say Thanks Surrey’ says student-led initiative is expanding

Winners named in Surrey’s ‘Arts 2020’ juried contest, an online-only showcase this summer

‘We had more than 100 artists enter this year,’ says Arts Council of Surrey president

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Reckless driver sentenced to jail for Abbotsford crash that killed his wife

Louis Morgan also gets 5-year driving ban for dangerous driving causing death

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

E. Coli levels reach extreme levels in Harrison Lake Lagoon

High levels prompt village staff to post signage

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read