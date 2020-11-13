Surrey traffic stop leads to arrests of two men ‘connected to’ gang conflict

Surrey RCMP say a Newton traffic stop involving individuals “connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict” resulted in two men being arrested, the seizure of a stolen handgun and the launch of an impaired driving investigation.

The stop happened in Newton, near 62nd Avenue and 132nd Street, around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 when a Gang Enforcement Team officer pulled over a 2012 Mercedes.

A Surrey RCMP release notes the driver refused a breathalyzer when “the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption” and subsequently, an impaired driving investigation was launched.

Police say the driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition, a violation ticket for drive contrary to restrictions, and the vehicle was impounded.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a restricted firearm and careless use of a firearm, according to Surrey RCMP.

The two men were released without charges associated to the firearm, pending further investigation.

“The behaviours of the individuals involved in this traffic stop put the public at risk in many ways,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, Acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, in a release. “The work that Surrey Gang Enforcement Team is doing is having a positive impact on public safety by literally taking dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter