Surrey Traffic Court opens for business on Nov. 4

The Surrey provincial courthouse is located at 14340 57th Ave.

Surrey Traffic Court will be open for business effective Monday, Nov. 4, at Surrey provincial court.

The courthouse is located at 14340 57th Ave.

All disputed violation tickets that are issued by the Surrey or White Rock RCMP detachments will be set for a hearing at the courthouse Monday to Friday at either 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., according to a provincial government advisory.

“These disputed violation tickets will not include any red light camera tickets nor speed activation camera tickets as those will continue to be set for hearing at the Richmond courthouse,” the bulletin advises.

So how do you dispute a ticket? Check out the guide here.


Most Read