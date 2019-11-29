Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Photo submitted)

Surrey Tory MP named Environment and Climate Change critic

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job as shadow cabinet is revealed Friday

A Surrey Conservative MP has been appointed the Official Opposition’s critic for Environment and Climate Change.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer revealed his shadow cabinet on Friday.

“Our Conservative team is united, experienced and focused on finishing the job we started and replacing the Trudeau Liberals,” Scheer said in a party press release. “The shadow cabinet I have announced today reflects the growing strength of our team and our commitment to work for Canadians from coast to coast.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Conservative MP says Andrew Scheer has earned party’s loyalty

OUR VIEW: Trudeau’s lost opportunity in Surrey – again

Findlay is one of seven B.C. MPs in the 50-member shadow cabinet while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has four B.C. MPs in his 37-member cabinet.

Findlay defeated Liberal incumbent Gordon Hogg with 24,044 votes (42.1 per cent) to his 21,319 (37.3 per cent) in the Oct. 21 federal election.

This is her second term as an MP, having served in Stephen Harper’s majority Conservative government from May 2011 to October 2015 as MP for Delta-Richmond East as the parliamentary secretary to justice (2011 to 2013), associate minister of national defence (2013) and minister of national revenue (2013 to 2015).


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

Just Posted

Surrey Tory MP named Environment and Climate Change critic

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job as shadow cabinet is revealed Friday

Pedestrian killed in Delta marks third fatal Lower Mainland crash in three days

Delta Police confirm a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Ladner Thursday night

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 70-year-old man has been found and is safe

Police say Arpad “R.P.” Sator was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 15100-block of Highway 10

Mariners, Totems undefeated at B.C. volleyball championships

Boys, girls provincial tournaments being held at Langley Events Centre

New trial for Surrey man, possessing stolen truck conviction overturned

Appeal court sheds light on Surrey judge’s error

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Metro Vancouver police search for two missing men with dementia as temperatures drop

Two seniors went missing Thursday when overnight temperatures reached -2 C in some areas

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read