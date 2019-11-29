Surrey Tory MP named Environment and Climate Change critic

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job as shadow cabinet is revealed Friday

A Surrey Conservative MP has been appointed the Official Opposition’s critic for Environment and Climate Change.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, has the job.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer revealed his shadow cabinet on Friday.

“Our Conservative team is united, experienced and focused on finishing the job we started and replacing the Trudeau Liberals,” Scheer said in a party press release. “The shadow cabinet I have announced today reflects the growing strength of our team and our commitment to work for Canadians from coast to coast.”

Findlay is one of seven B.C. MPs in the 50-member shadow cabinet while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has four B.C. MPs in his 37-member cabinet.

Findlay defeated Liberal incumbent Gordon Hogg with 24,044 votes (42.1 per cent) to his 21,319 (37.3 per cent) in the Oct. 21 federal election.

This is her second term as an MP, having served in Stephen Harper’s majority Conservative government from May 2011 to October 2015 as MP for Delta-Richmond East as the parliamentary secretary to justice (2011 to 2013), associate minister of national defence (2013) and minister of national revenue (2013 to 2015).



