(Black Press Media files)

Surrey tops list of most delayed, congested TransLink bus routes

TransLink says delays are costing $75 million a year

The majority of bus routes around Metro Vancouver are slower today than they were five years ago, according to a study released by TransLink.

The report attributes the slowdown to “increased roadway congestion and lack of sufficient bus priority,” and says the delays reduce the public’s desire to take buses.

“The negative effect on customers is not only longer and less reliable journey times, but also longer waits and increased overcrowding due to bus bunching,” the report notes.

The report estimates that if 1,500 passengers are each delayed by just four minutes, it leads to an overall waste of 100 hours for riders.

The report outlines the top 20 worst bus corridors for passenger delay.

At the top of the list is Surrey’s King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue route, followed by Highway 99 through Richmond and Delta, East and West 41 Avenue in Vancouver, Broadway, Hastings, and Scott Roads and 72 Avenue.

TransLink said delays hurt its bottom line. It estimates that more than $75 million a year, or 700,000 service hours, is spent because of roadway delays.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates TransLink’s fleet, spends $2.5 to $5 million adjusting its workers’ schedules for increasing roadway congestions.

“This is equivalent to the cost of adding a new RapidBus line every 1-2 years,” the report notes.

TransLink said the responsibility for fixing the issue has to be shared with local and provincial governments and it recognizes that “prioritizing transit – like any mode – requires examining trade-offs between users of the roadway.”

The report outlines that stop locations, boarding policy and route design are under TransLink’s control but that additional bus lanes, bus-only signals and other infrastructure improvements are tasks for local and provincial governments.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is expected to discuss the report on Thursday.

READ MORE: Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

READ MORE: TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton
Next story
Meet your candidates for Delta MP

Just Posted

Surrey tops list of most delayed, congested TransLink bus routes

TransLink says delays are costing $75 million a year

No injuries reported after ‘T-bone’ collision in South Surrey

Three-vehicle collision occurred at 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection

Parking changes may be coming to Clayton Heights

Surrey Council to decide on pilot project

Delta Sports Hall of Fame to honour 2019’s Sport Champions

Past and present inductees will be honoured at a gala banquet in Tsawwassen on Saturday, Oct. 26

White Rock honeybee deaths prompt inspection by KPU prof

Researcher Cameron Lait unable to provide diagnosis due to lack of evidence – but has a theory

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Rare bird spotted in B.C. draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after her unleashed dog bites Muffin

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

VIDEO: Depth and scoring lacking for Vancouver Giants this season: Coach

G-Men defeated on home ice Sunday by Victoria – next up Everett on Friday

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

Most Read