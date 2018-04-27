Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Surrey RCMP’s officer-in-charge. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey top cop praises investigators’ work in Surrey shooting case

Surrey RCMP boss said “intense and far-ranging” investigation led to Saeed Rana’s 12-year sentence

Surrey RCMP boss Dwayne McDonald said an “intense and far-ranging” investigation led to Saeed Rana being sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday.

“Last November John Cullen received a ten-year sentence for attempted murder on this file,” the assistant commissioner noted. “The third accused cannot be named due to a publication ban.”

Surrey Mounties had responded to a report of shots fired near 86A Avenue and 140th Street in Newton on April 4, 2016 to find a man suffering from a bullet wound. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his serious but not life-threatening wound.

McDonald said the investigation involved the Surrey RCMP, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and B.C. RCMP with help from other police agencies across the country.

“As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the victim was mistakenly identified by rival drug trafficking groups,” McDonald wrote in his statement. “This further compounds the senseless nature of this type of violence.”

McDonald said the three were arrested and charged “following countless hours of intelligence and evidence gathering.

“This investigation is a reminder of the skill, complexity and time required to build a case and obtain the proper evidence needed for a sucessful prosecution. I am proud of all who were involved in this file and grateful to our policing partners for their support and assistance.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner
Next story
Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

Just Posted

Surrey top cop praises investigators’ work in Surrey shooting case

Surrey RCMP boss said “intense and far-ranging” investigation led to Saeed Rana’s 12-year sentence

Langley MLA Rich Coleman denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Former B.C. housing minister says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

No parole for at least 15 years for Christmas Eve killer

Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, shot Bradley McPherson, 28, at house party in Surrey on Christmas Eve 2011

Possible fentanyl packaging site discovered in Surrey City Centre area

BC Bailiffs seizure led to discovery of drugs and processing materials

Surrey School District maps potential catchment areas

Zones are to incorporate the under-construction Grandview Heights Secondary

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Clothing and other essentials needed for 78 workers after fire at Fraser Valley farm

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read