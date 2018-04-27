Surrey top cop praises investigators’ work in Surrey shooting case

Surrey RCMP boss Dwayne McDonald said an “intense and far-ranging” investigation led to Saeed Rana being sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday.

“Last November John Cullen received a ten-year sentence for attempted murder on this file,” the assistant commissioner noted. “The third accused cannot be named due to a publication ban.”

Surrey Mounties had responded to a report of shots fired near 86A Avenue and 140th Street in Newton on April 4, 2016 to find a man suffering from a bullet wound. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his serious but not life-threatening wound.

McDonald said the investigation involved the Surrey RCMP, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and B.C. RCMP with help from other police agencies across the country.

“As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the victim was mistakenly identified by rival drug trafficking groups,” McDonald wrote in his statement. “This further compounds the senseless nature of this type of violence.”

McDonald said the three were arrested and charged “following countless hours of intelligence and evidence gathering.

“This investigation is a reminder of the skill, complexity and time required to build a case and obtain the proper evidence needed for a sucessful prosecution. I am proud of all who were involved in this file and grateful to our policing partners for their support and assistance.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

