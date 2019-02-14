Surrey city council approved submitting a UBCM grant application to the Community Space Creation Program for a grant of up to $1 million “to establish a purpose-built modular building” at Don Christian Community Centre. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey to submit UBCM grant application for funding to create modular child-care space

The purpose-built space would be at Don Christian Community Centre: corporate report

Surrey city council approved two Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) grant applications to improve child care in the city.

Council approved submitting a Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) grant application to the Community Space Creation Program for a grant of up to $1 million “to establish a purpose-built modular building” at Don Christian Community Centre for child care for kids up to five years old during the Feb. 11 regular council meeting.

Don Christian Recreation Centre, according to a corporate report, has been chosen as the preferred location “because of the continued high growth of families with young children and the growing demand for experienced licensed preschool and school-aged care programs in the area.”

Currently, the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department provides licensed preschool and before- and after-school child care at the centre, reads the report.

If the funding is received, the report says the money will be used to create a purpose-built modular building and expand the programming by 16 new licensed child-care spaces.

According to the report, the projected budget is $1 million and is broken down by the following:

• Modular unit (24-by-60 feet) – $450,000

• Interior renovation – $100,000

• Site preparation and delivery – $100,000

• Permitting and soft cost (architect and other consultants) – $75,000

• Utility connection (gas, sewer, water and hydro) – $100,000

• Indoor/outdoor equipment – $175,000

Council also approved a (UBCM) grant application to the Community Child Care Planning Program for a grant of up to $25,000 to develop a child care space action plan in collaboration with the Surrey Community Child Care Task Force and the Centre for Child Development.

The main focus of the task force, according to the report in Monday’s (Feb. 11) agenda, is “to collaboratively develop a Surrey Child Care Action Plan that will enhance, expand and support comprehensive child care services.”

The report says that “recent new investments” from the federal and provincial governments “provide a window of opportunity to apply for funding for the Surrey community to access child care planning and capital grants through provincial initiatives.”

“The Task Force’s readiness and involvement has been critical in seizing these opportunities and has provided further alignment with the Province’s interest in Surrey and to implement a universal child care system in B.C.,” the report reads.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
