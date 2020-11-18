Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)

Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)

Surrey to return to virtual council meetings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Mayor says it’s ‘important’ to ensure the safety of public, staff while making sure business continues

The City of Surrey will temporarily return to virtual council meetings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Surrey, and the rest of B.C.

According to a release from the city Wednesday evening (Nov. 18), council approved a motion to conduct meetings virtually, including public hearing items, during a special regular council meeting today.

“With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the region, Council felt it was important to ensure the safety of the public and staff while making sure that the business of the City and the ability for the public to participate continue,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

“Council meetings were conducted virtually this past spring and summer due to the pandemic, and this return to virtual meetings is a temporary, but needed, measure during this aggressive second wave of COVID.”

For public hearing items, people can participate with written submissions or by phone. For those who don’t wish to speak in public, but would like to express their support or opposition, they can call the city’s dedicated phone number (604-591-4132), which will be open between noon and 5 p.m. the day of the council meeting.

To provide written submissions, people can email it clerks@surrey.ca or mail it to Mayor and Council at 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8. The deadline to receive submissions is by noon on the date of the public hearing.

To speak via telephone during the hearing, people can register between noon and 5 p.m. on the day of the hearing. The submission form will only be available during this time. The form can be found here. Once registered, city staff will contact the registrants before the hearing to provide further information on how to phone in and participate in the meeting.

If people miss this registration period, they can watch the live meeting as there will be an opportunity to call in for a limited period of time. Speakers will be given five minutes for each item they wish to speak to.

The City of Surrey first moved to virtual meetings in April during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAP: Surrey’s home to more than 27% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases, Nov. 15, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix, Nov. 17, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

City CouncilCity of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

Surrey council chambers, inside city hall. (File photo)
Surrey to return to virtual council meetings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Mayor says it’s ‘important’ to ensure the safety of public, staff while making sure business continues

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Most Read