Surrey to pony up one-third of cost to cover Cloverdale lacrosse box in 2022

This will be at the Cloverdale Athletic Park at 64th Avenue and 168th Street

Surrey city council has decided to earmark in next year’s budget one-third of the cost of expanding parking as well as covering and otherwise improving the lacrosse box at Cloverdale Athletic Park, with the provincial and federal governments to pick up the rest of the bill.

“I think is just a wonderful opportunity for the three levels of government to work together,” Councillor Linda Annis said.

Council voted Feb. 22 to make funding available for one-third of the project’s cost in 2022, as part of its five-year financial plan. A corporate report notes the purpose behind this project is “to provide a covered, outdoor, multi-sport facility within the City of Surrey.”

READ ALSO: Surrey sport groups make united pitch for covered training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park

In January the Cloverdale Community Multi Sport Group (CCMSG), representing more than 5,000 people involved in Surrey Minor Ball Hockey, the Surrey Lacrosse Association, India Field Hockey Club and Surrey United Soccer Club made a pitch to see the lacrosse box covered, a pressed concrete surface put in, and sound-dampening as well as security features to foil vandalism.

It’s estimated it will cost $3 million all told to cover and upgrade the lacrosse box and expand parking.

Councillor Doug Elford noted the project will create year-long recreation and Councillor Brenda Locke said it “be a great addition to the Cloverdale area.”

The Cloverdale Athletic Park is 20.4 hectares (50.4 acres) and is located at 64th Avenue and 168th Street. It has three artificial turf fields, two FIFA regulation grass soccer fields, a gravel field and five baseball diamonds, including a batting cage.

It also has a spray park, bike park, four tennis courts, a basketball court, washrooms, changerooms, concessions and storage and community rooms, as well as a playground, picnic area, 459 parking stalls and of course the lacrosse box.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCloverdaleLocal SportsSurrey