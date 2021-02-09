DFO’s Crescent Beach channel markers are to facilitate the City of Surrey’s wave monitoring system. (City of Surrey corporate report photo)

DFO’s Crescent Beach channel markers are to facilitate the City of Surrey’s wave monitoring system. (City of Surrey corporate report photo)

Surrey to install wave monitoring stations at Crescent Beach

Equipment to monitor rate of sea level rise

Pioneer of big wave surfing Buzzy Trent is credited with saying: “Waves are not measured in feet or inches, they are measured in increments of fear.”

While many do have concerns about the impact of climate change, City of Surrey council has taken a more practical step to measure how quickly the sea level is rising.

At the Jan. 25 regular council meeting, the city approved a city staff recommendation to enter into a licensing agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in the Right of Canada to install wave monitoring stations on existing channel markers owned by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), located off the shore of Crescent Beach.

“In recent winter seasons, the City has experienced some over-topping events of the foreshore dykes in the Boundary Bay area,” reads a corporate report received by council at the meeting.

“Having accurate local data on the coastal environment will assist in coastal flood protection upgrades and emergency preparation for Surrey’s residents.”

The stations are to allow the city to monitor sea-level rise, and develop potential mitigation measures. The information is to support the city’s ongoing climate adaptation and would be publicly available for marine traffic and emergency preparedness staff.

RELATED: Surrey notches win for flood-adaptation strategy

RELATED: Surrey awards $1-million contract for Serpentine sea dam design

DFO Institute of Ocean Sciences Richard Thomas told Peace Arch News there’s a Canada-wide program, in conjunction with Washington State and Semiahmoo First Nations, to examine coastal flood mitigation in the southern Strait of Georgia.

“Focus is on Boundary Bay as a west coast case study,” he wrote.

“Monitoring sea level rise in the study region, including Greater Vancouver, is critical to our future predictions of sea level inundation in low-lying areas by storm surge and by future tsunami wave events, such as that produced by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake of January 1700 along the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the BC-Washington coast and the 9.2 earthquake of March 1964 off Kodiak, Alaska.

“We need to know how high the dike systems needs to be raised to prevent future flooding by storms and distant tsunamis. Long-term tide and wind measurements in Boundary Bay are urgently needed to begin this.”

Currently, the city of Surrey report notes, there are no storm surge, wind, or wave monitoring stations in the area.

Most of the coastal information that the city relies on is from Pt. Atkinson in West Vancouver, an area “which does not experience the same weather/storm events as experienced in the Boundary Bay area.”

The equipment is to be linked into the storm surge monitoring network (BC Storm Surge) so that advance storm modelling can be done for early warning of significant coastal weather events.

“This information is crucial for the city to be able to look into the future planning of Surrey’s infrastructure; therefore, staff are informed on what heights and levels are needed to start planning, seeing as these types of storm events are becoming more frequent,” the report reads.

Jan. 25, council approved a motion to authorize the city to execute the licence agreement which is due to terminate on Jan. 31, 2028. Prior to termination of the contract, the city is to be given the option to resubmit an application for renewal.

The $50,000 project is to be funded by the city, and is eligible for up to 41.5 per cent reimbursement by the federal government as it’s part of the city’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund project.

“We aim to work with the Canadian Coast Guard to have these stations installed by the end of March, contingent on weather,” said Surrey’s engineering manager Scott Neuman.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyClimate changeDFO

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses
Next story
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Just Posted

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

Surrey RCMP officers were on scene in a Clayton Heights residential neighbourhood Monday evening (Feb. 8, 2020) after responding to a call for a “male requiring medical attention.” (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Surrey RCMP close off residential neighbourhood for ‘male requiring medical attention’

Police say call came in at 6:15 p.m., officers still on scene three hours later

Promotional photo for the new Mandrake the Magician exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The show runs until May 16. (Image via surrey.ca)
Mandrake the Magician revealed in new exhibition at the Museum of Surrey

Explore real-life magic with new Community Treasures exhibit

(Black Press file photo)
Surrey police bust illegal nightclub in Whalley again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with club have been caught breaking COVID rules three times before

Bob Rolls, retired Vancouver Police Department deputy chief constable. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Police Board member resigns

Bob Rolls was on the governance and finance committee

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Jon Lachlan Stewart and Marie Hélène Bélanger Dumas in “Macbeth Muet.” (submitted photo: Sophie Gagnon Bergeron)
Online in real-time, live theatre returns with Pi’s ‘Macbeth Muet’ and ‘Frequencies’

Provocateurs Presentation Series runs from Feb. 18-21, from stages in Montreal and Halifax

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Okanagan girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

Most Read