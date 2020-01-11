Surrey to install 20 ‘enhanced pedestrian crossings’ in 2020

Council will be voting at Jan. 13 meeting to award contract for installation

Surrey city council will be voting to award a contract for the installation of 20 “enhanced pedestrian crossings” throughout the city in 2020.

The contract, if approved at Monday’s (Jan. 13) meeting, would be awarded to Crown Contracting Limited for $3,146,715.23.

The enhanced pedestrian crossings have rectangular flashing beacons.

There are also plans for two existing traffic signal upgrades, an overhead flashing crosswalk and a new pedestrian signal.

A report from staff says that the crossings support the Surrey’s Vision Zero strategy, as well as the Safe and Active School program since five of the crossing are located near schools.

The city launched the strategy in February of 2019, with a goal of reducing deaths and injuries on roads by 15 per cent over five years. According to the city’s website, on Surrey’s roads, one person is injured every hour, crashes cost more than $1 million every day, more than one person is killed every month, injury collisions go up three per cent every year.

The work, according to the report, is expected to begin this month and be completed by 2020. For crossings near schools, the work will be completed during spring break to “minimize the impacts.”

The funding for the contract is through the city’s 2020 transportation budget. Two of the crossings will be partially funded by ICBC.

The traffic signal upgrades will be at 76th Avenue and 128th Street, and 64th Avenue and 120th Street.

The overhead flashing crosswalk will be at 72nd Avenue and 146th Street.

The new pedestrian signal will be at 72nd Avenue and 142nd Street.

The enhanced pedestrian crossings will be at:

• the 9500-block of 160th Street

• the 18600-block of 60th Avenue (near Sunrise Ridge Elementary School)

• 60th Avenue and 179th Street (near Zion Lutheran Church and School)

• 60th Avenue and 182nd Street

• 60th Avenue and 173B Street (near William of Orange Christian School)

• the 14900-block of 84th Avenue (near Maple Green Elementary School)

• 148th Street and 90th Avenue

• 13300-block of 68th Avenue

• 18th Avenue and 140th Street

• 76th Avenue and 147A Street

• 24th Avenue and 137A Street

• 75th Avenue and 122A Street

• 12500-block of 75th Avenue

• 7600-block of 124th Street (near Strawberry Hill Elementary School)

• 78th Avenue and 124th Street

• 59A Avenue and 148th Street

• 57th Avenue and 148th Street

• 58th Avenue and 148th Street

• 93A Avenue and 160th Street

• 68th Avenue and 138th Street

The City of Surrey has also been implementing “leading pedestrian intervals” over the past few years at roughly 70 intersections, with the plans to double that by the end of 2020.

LPIs give pedestrians a seven-second head start at traffic lights before vehicles are given the green light to drive through the intersection or turn left.

