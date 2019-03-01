The City of Surrey is holding an open house for its Task Force on Truck Parking. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

Surrey to hold open house for truck parking task force

Council established new task force in December

The City of Surrey is moving forward with its Task Force on Truck Parking with an open house scheduled for March 9 at city hall.

According to a news release from the city on Thursday (Feb. 28), staff will be hosting the open house on Saturday, March 9 at the city hall atrium from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit surrey.ca/truckparking.

The drop-in style open house will:

• introduce the project to a wide range of truckers and stakeholders

• share information on the current state of parking facilities

• gather information and assess preferences from attendees

• collect location, amenity and cost feedback

• provide a forum for attendees to diggest possible solutions

There will also be a survey, launching March 10, available on the city’s website.

The city introduced the task force for a period of one year during the Dec. 3, 2018 council meeting. Councillor Mandeep Nagra was appointed as chair.

RELATED: Surrey council refers ‘super committee’ back to staff, Nov. 30, 2018

According to the Feb. 28 release, the task force’s mandate is “to develop creative options and implement equitable and sustainable solutions for authorized commercial truck parking within Surrey.”

“If there is an industry many of us generally take for granted, it is trucking,” said Nagra. “Yet, every citizen and business rely on trucks to bring us inputs for our businesses or our final products. The movement of goods, and our hard-working truckers, are vital to driving our economy forward.”

To “generate practical and effective options by fall 2019,” the city said getting the input of a wide range of trucks and stakeholders “from the start is key.”

“Where semi-trailer trucks and other heavy-goods vehicles park involves multiple issues including land use, environmental and public concerns, and potential bylaw infractions,” said Nagra. “Shaping possible solutions is work that requires the efforts of many to address.”

According to the city, parking heavy trucks with a licensed gross vehicle weight that exceeds 5,000 kilograms is permitted only within industrial and agricultural zones, with specific conditions. Heavy trucks are not permitted to be parked or stored in residential zones.

Truck parking, reads the release, has been “a long-standing dilemma” in Surrey and in other Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities.

Back in 2015, the City of Surrey was looking at a co-op solution where instead of one person buying up an acre of land to park their truck, a person would buy a spot on an acre.

RELATED: Surrey works on co-op solution to tackle truck parking, March 19, 2015

Then in March of 2017, the provincial government announced North Surrey would be getting a truck parking facility as early as winter 2018. The $30-million facility would have room for 150 trucks, including monthly reserved spots and first-come-first-serve spots. It will also include washrooms, showers, a sani-dump and a cafeteria, as well as a number of security measures such as fences and lights.

RELATED: North Surrey to get a new truck parking facility, March 27, 2017

With files from Amy Reid and Grace Kennedy

Previous story
Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow
Next story
VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

Just Posted

Surrey to hold open house for truck parking task force

Council established new task force in December

Judge orders Surrey family to pay for autistic son’s government care

The court heard his father has ‘liquidated his whole life’ to support him, spending roughly $100,000

$500K granted to 97 arts and culture groups in Surrey

Annual program saw an unprecedented number of applications this year

Environmental Appeal Board to hear South Surrey emission concerns

Advocacy group opposing Ebco air-quality permit

VIDEO: North Delta’s Delview Secondary celebrates 50 years

Alumni and staff spanning five decades came out to commemorate former junior school’s semicentennial

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

ALC rules mean possible shutdown for popular Lower Mainland Glow holiday event

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Most Read