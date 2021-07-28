Surrey to get more electric-vehicle charging, hydrogen stations

Surrey will be getting a number of new electric-vehicle charging stations, fast chargers and one hydrogen refuelling station following a funding announcement from the federal government.

Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai made the announcement Wednesday (July 28) at Surrey City Hall for more than $2.6 million for Surrey, Langley, Victoria and Richmond to install 79 electric-vehicle chargers and two hydrogen stations.

In Surrey, the city received $150,000 for three EV fast chargers across the city. The provincial government is also kicking in $75,000 through its CleanBC Go Electric progam. The total project cost is more than $370,000, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Central City mall received $99,900 to install 24 EV chargers at the parkade, with the total project cost more than $250,000.

HTEC, a company focused on hydrogen infrastructure and hydrogen technology solutions, received $2 million to install two hydrogen fuelling stations, with one in Surrey and the second in Victoria.

These projects, according to the federal government, is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative and Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. It adds the chargers will be available for public use between now and March 2023.

At the beginning of 2021, the city announced it was starting work immediately on 40 new stations at 10 community and recreation centres and pools throughout Surrey.

