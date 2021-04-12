Surrey to consider new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes

The City of Surrey aims to improve the quality of care that drug and alcohol recovery homes provide in this city.

A corporate report before Surrey council tonight (Monday, April 12) calls on the politicians to amend the city’s business license bylaw to require operators of recovery homes – also known as group homes, sober living and transition homes – to enter into a housing agreement with the City of Surrey as a condition of licensing and to permit the levying of new $200 fines to recovery homes in contravention of their agreement.

The business licensing bylaw requires all applicants for a drug and alcohol recovery licence to submit to a criminal background check, keep a register book of all people being provided accommodation, including arrival and departure dates, require all residents to sign the register, and produce all registration orders when requested by a police inspector or the chief constable.



