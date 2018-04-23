Michael Boyd, 9, holds up a sign supporting SOGI123 in B.C. Schools. The Surrey boy came out as transgender to his family six years ago. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Surrey third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally

Michael Boyd’s grandmother says school district has been ‘awesome’

Hundreds of people came to counter-protest an anti-SOGI123 rally in Vancouver on Monday, to speak out against what organizers called “abhorrent” and “bigoted” views of gay and trans people.

SOGI123 was brought in by the B.C. government last fall to help teachers create inclusive classrooms for LGBT students.

Among the counter-protesters was Michael Boyd, 9, and his grandmother, Susan Thomas.

“We’re hear today to support the SOGI resources,” said Thomas.

This isn’t Michael’s first pro-SOGI rally, but this one had a special meaning for the third grader and his grandmother.

The nine-year-old Surrey boy first came out as transgender to his family six years ago but has stayed “in” at his Surrey school.

“No one really knows except the adults that we need to tell,” said Michael.

“He’s been telling us since he was three-and-a-half, since as soon as he could talk,” Thomas said.

But on Monday Michael told his grandmother that “I want to say it,” offering to give his name and come out publicly to give a face to the movement that’s helped him avoid bullying at Walnut Road Elementary.

“[The teachers] have been awesome. SOGI123 gives families like ours the security that they’ve got our backs,” said Thomas.

“We’re just trying to support Mike in his journey and love him for who he is. It’s something that as a grandmother, I feel like I need to have his back and speak up for him.”

Michael Boyd, 9, and his grandmother, Susan Thomas, say that his the teachers at his Surrey school have been supportive. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball
Next story
Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

Just Posted

Surrey third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally

Michael Boyd’s grandmother says school district has been ‘awesome’

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Bid launched for South Surrey-White Rock Conservative nomination

Former Prince George mayor Shari Green wants to campaign for South Surrey-White Rock seat

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Most Read