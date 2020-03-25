The Gurwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, is offering grocery delivery to seniors, people with disabilities and international students. (Image: Google Maps)

Coronavirus

Surrey temple to deliver groceries to those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gurdwara to also offer a take-out langar

As health officials push for more social distancing and self-isolation, a Surrey temple is creating a special service for those who can’t go out.

Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (15255 68 Ave.) will be delivering groceries to seniors, people with disabilities and international students, according to a release Tuesday evening (March 24).

People who are in need of the service can reach the gurdwara at 604-780-2573, 604-537-1440 or 236-313-1984.

Meantime, the gurdwara is also offering a take-out langar.

A langar, in Sikhism, is the community kitchen in the temple where a free meal is served to visitors.

Gurwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib will have drive-through langar set up from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for anyone who wants a hot meal.

More to come.

