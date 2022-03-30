Surrey teenager missing for nearly 3 months now

Hailey McClelland, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 7. Police are still looking for her

Hailey McClelland, 18, was first reported missing on Jan. 7 in Surrey. (RCMP handout)

Surrey Mounties are still looking for a young woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

Hailey McClelland, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 7, at that point having last being seen the day before, in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Wednesday that a bulletin posted on Feb. 2 generated “many reports of possible sightings.

“Police followed up on all information received, but she was not located,” Munn said.

Police say while it’s not unusual for McClelland to be out of contact with her family and friends, the passage of time is concerning.

McClelland is white, five feet six inches tall, slender, and has a fair complexion with red shoulder length hair and blue eyes and is known to frequent the Guildford Town Centre and Surrey Central areas.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist police with locating Hailey McClelland to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP look for missing 18-year-old, last seen on Jan. 6



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Missing womansurrey rcmp