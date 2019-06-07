Surrey “Champ” and long-time PLAYSAFE ambassador Aimee Brennan, 17, pictured in a 2009 Cloverdale Parade and at the 2019 Hyack Festival in New Westminster. (Submitted photo).

Surrey teen mentoring fellow child amputees

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Fleetwood has spent her life helping others

They say everyone loves a parade.

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Surrey has participated in 33 of them. She’s a Champ and long-time PLAYSAFE ambassador with the War Amps, which was established on Sept. 23, 1918 with the Amputation Club of British Columbia’s inaugural meeting, to help those without limbs advocate for one another and otherwise persevere.

“I was born missing my left arm below the elbow,” the Fleetwood resident explains. “My parents were told by doctors before I was born, through an ultrasound, that I was going to be missing my arm and so pretty much right away my parents started looking into amputees and they were told about the War Amps and so I’ve been involved in some way with the War Amps since I was born – before I was born. They’ve always been there, through everything.”

The War Amps help not only those who’ve lost a limb in a war, as its name suggests, but all adult and child amputees the not-for-profit organization can, be it through providing financial assistance for artificial limbs, encouragement and much more.

The CHAMP program, which Brennan is involved in, serves amputee children in Canada up to the age of 18. CHAMP stands for Child Amputee Program. PLAYSAFE is a “kids-to-kids” type of program aimed at making all children more aware of dangers present in their playing environment. They have parade floats to spread the message.

“I’ve actually done 33 parades. And so now that I’m older, I get to walk beside the float, so I walk beside the kids who are sitting on the float and we get to spread the message of playing safe and that’s just one of the biggest things the Champs, and the ambassadors –child amputees – that’s one really big message that we try to spread,” Brennan says. “To play safe, because being an amputee is pretty awesome but it is a lot better if people keep their limbs, of course.”

The Grade 12 French immersion student at Kwantlen Park secondary recently paraded at the Hyack Festival in New Westminster.

She will be graduating from Grade 12 this month. What are her plans?

“I’m going to study political science at SFU and actually want to become a lawyer and I want to specialize in human rights, specifically rights of people with disabilities.”

Meantime, Brennan is mentoring younger kids “all the time.

“I think I’m doing it without even realizing it. Every year we have the War Amps seminar and that’s about a three day weekend, and all the Champs in B.C. come together and we have discussions, and it’s really just a place where all the amputees get to come together and talk, and just know that they’re not alone.”

She’s also a junior counsellor.

“So that means were there to be mentors for the younger Champs, so we help run discussions, it’s just really our job to talk with the Champs and get involved with them,” Brennan says, “and so a lot of the time we get so connected with the Champs that after the seminars we go hang out maybe, and have connections with them all year round, and not just at the seminar.

“I help a lot of kids do presentations at school; they know me and they feel comfortable with me and so the War Amps will ask me to help them do a presentation, or talk to some classmates about being an amputee.”

Brennan knows people who have lost limbs through accidents, and “medical reasons,” and while adapting to their new reality “has been hard to them, they’ve said to me that just having the War Amps and knowing that if they ever have a problem that they have those connections, they have friends that are going through the exact same thing all the time just like them, and that really helps them accept the fact that now they’re amputees, and overcoming anything.”

Brennan, at her young age, is living proof of that. She was a competitive swimmer for seven years

“I had to stop this year though because of an injury, but I was ranked 26th in the world in one of my events, the 100-metre butterfly. So that was a pretty big part of my life, it was about 26 hours a week in the pool, so it was a pretty big part of who I am. But now I’m just getting though high school, moving on to that next chapter.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Jim Cessford says he’d be Surrey’s new police chief ‘at the drop of a dime’
Next story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

Surrey teen mentoring fellow child amputees

Aimee Brennan, 17, of Fleetwood has spent her life helping others

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Seniors feel ‘left in the cold’ as Surrey apartments eyed for redevelopment

Developer stresses commitment to working with residents to help them relocate

Cloverdale woman vying for Miss Universe Canada title

Lesley Seitz is fundraising for SOS Children’s Village as part of her run

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Most Read