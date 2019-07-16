Surrey survey details new sports stadium planned at Bear Creek Park

The proposed facility ‘will upgrade an existing track and sports field to international standards’

Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, shown here, is similar to the stadium the City of Surrey wants to build at Bear Creek Park in Newton. (Photo: langleyrams.com)

The City of Surrey wants opinions about the new “destination sports facility” it plans to build at Bear Creek Park.

An online survey has been launched “to help develop a cohesive vision” for the Bear Creek Park Athletics Centre Plan, as described on surrey.ca.

“The proposed facility, to be constructed in 2022, will upgrade an existing track and sports field to international standards,” says a post on the website.

Existing wooden bleachers would be replaced with “a modern 2,200-seat grandstand with covered seating along with other supporting amenities.”

Also, a new rubberized walking track around a field to the north of the current track is currently under design, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of 2019, according to the website post.

The survey is done through Surrey’s CitySpeaks website, where people “can influence decisions, be heard 24/7 and share ideas about your City.”

Back in January, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announced the city was looking to build a sports-focused stadium at the Newton-area park.

The stadium would be similar in size to Langley’s McLeod Stadium, at 58th Avenue and 214A Street.

The City of Surrey’s survey aims to gather input from residents to help “build a cohesive vision and design that supports and enhances the existing attractions in Bear Creek Park,” and also “develop an understanding of the spaces required to support the enhanced track and field complex.”

The short survey includes questions about park use and potential amenities “that would best serve the community in the new Bear Creek Park Athletic Centre.”

