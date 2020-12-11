The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had 10,479 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30. (MAP: BC Centre for Disease Control)

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had 10,479 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30. (MAP: BC Centre for Disease Control)

Surrey surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

That’s a 6,486-case jump from the previous month

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

By Nov. 30, there had been 10,479 cases, according to data released by the BCCDC Thursday (Dec. 10).

That’s a 6,486-case jump from the previous month. Through to the end of October, there were 3,993 cases reported and there were 1,814 cases through to the end of September.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

Through to the end of November, that region has had 727 COVID-19 cases, a 429-case jump from the end of October. That region’s rate of cases is in the 500-to-750 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the year, followed by Burnaby (1,938), Abbotsford (1,837), Tri-Cities (1,523), Delta (1,331), Langley (1,315), New Westminster (624), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (596) and Mission (396).

Vancouver has had 6,010 cases in the same period.

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Just Posted

Alan Clegg (right) passed the role of president of the Lord Tweedsmuir Alumni Association over to Rachel McCallum Dec. 7 at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. Tweedsmuir principal Robin Smalley presided over the ceremony. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Changing of the guard for Tweedy Alumni Association

Alan Clegg steps down as Alumni Association president, Rachel McCallum to take over

A Surrey letter writer wants stores to provide more employment and municipalities to ban self checkouts. (Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett)
LETTER: Women hit hardest economically by coronavirus, Surrey woman argues

Petition calls on area municipalities to ban self-checkouts to boost women’s employment

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Surrey Reverend Dyck

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had 10,479 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30. (MAP: BC Centre for Disease Control)
Surrey surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

That’s a 6,486-case jump from the previous month

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018.
‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

Images inspire flak for Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Work needs to start now, UBC professor says

An elderly woman was killed in the MVA on Wednesday evening. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News) An elderly woman was killed in the MVA on Wednesday evening. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

79-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in crash Wednesday night

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

Most Read