Four Surrey School District students, including Isaac Carswell (left) of Sullivan Heights Secondary, will be heading to nationals after winning gold at the BC Skills competition in Abbotsford. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Surrey School District

Surrey students win gold at B.C. skills competitions, head to nationals

Five other students also won silver, bronze medals

Four Surrey students are off to the Skills Canada National Competition in Halifax after winning gold at the Skills BC competition earlier this month.

About 600 students from across the province took part in the provincial competition in Abbotsford in mid-April, according to a news release from the Surrey School District. The competition included skilled trade and technology fields, from everything to animation and welding.

The gold-medal winners from Surrey are: Junniel Abeto and Vince Pascual, of Fraser Heights Secondary, for 2D animation; Isaac Carswell, of Sullivan Heights Secondary, for baking; and Reilly Ouwerling, of Elgin Park Secondary, for car painting.

The four Surrey students will now have the opportunity to be a part of Team B.C. in the national competition in Nova Scotia May 28 to 29.

Five other Surrey students also received silver and bronze medals at the provincial level, reads the release.

The silver medallists are: Michael Stariha, of Fraser Heights Secondary, for cabinet making; Chloe Flores-Pettipas, of Clayton Heights Secondary, for culinary arts; Kendra Shiells, of Guildford Park Secondary, for electrical wiring; and Vianne Chang, of Earl Marriott Secondary, for website development.

Kelcy Wang, of Earl Marriott Secondary, won bronze for website development.


Four Surrey School District students, including Reilly Ouwerling of Elgin Park Secondary, will be heading to nationals after winning gold at the BC Skills competition in Abbotsford. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study
VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

