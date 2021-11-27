A Grade 9 Socials class at École Panorama Ridge held a fundraiser carnival Friday (Nov. 26), called #AbbyAreYouOkay, to benefit flood victims. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey students host #AbbyAreYouOkay carnival fundraiser for flood relief

In less than a week Socials 9 students organize, hold event

In a few days, a Grade 9 socials class planned, organized and hosted a carnival to benefit the victims in the flooding in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Rick Kumar, a socials 9 teacher at École Panorama Ridge, said the idea for the #AbbyAreYouOkay fundraiser came about when the class was studying the industrial revolution.

“We were just talking about some of the effects of industry and globalization and the real effects of climate change and some of the negative things that happen because of industry.”

It was a five-day turnaround, he said, “from start to finish from their idea to today’s creation.” The event included games such as a bean-bag toss and a balloon-dart game.

”It started with maybe we should sell doughnuts and it kind of evolved into a whole school carnival.”

Kumar said while the goal was to raise $500 for the Canadian Red Cross, they also wanted the other students to “have a good time and bring our community together.”

Gurshaan Kailey, a Grade 9 student, said it meant a lot to have so many students turn out and support the cause.

“Many people have come out to not only hang out with friends, but to support our neighbours.”


