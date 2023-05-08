Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke with redacted copy of provincial government report concerning city's policing transition. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey still doesn’t have Farnworth’s unedited report on policing transition, mayor says

‘We’re still looking at the redacted report,’ Brenda Locke said May 8

The City of Surrey still has not seen an unedited copy of the provincial government report that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth released on April 28 containing his recommendation that Surrey should forge ahead with the Surrey Police Service to replace the Surrey RCMP, Mayor Brenda Locke told the Now-Leader on Monday.

“We’re still looking at the redacted report,” Locke said May 8.

A week ago today, on Monday, May 1, Premier David Eby told reporters in Victoria that Surrey’s policing transition issue has “gone on too long” and that closed is needed “as quickly as possible.”

READ ALSO: Premier David Eby says Surrey policing debate has ‘gone on too long’

Eby said Surrey will get a “full un-redacted report of course so that they may have all the information that they need for their deliberations.”

During the Monday May 1 Surrey council meeting, Locke directed city staff to conduct a thorough analysis of the report, “including all aspects” of Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth’s recommendations on the matter.

She said the review will “understandably take some time” and city staff are “working through it as efficiently as possible” with a view to bringing their findings back to council “in the near future for its careful consideration.”


City of SurreyPoliceSurrey

