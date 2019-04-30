Surrey Steps Up gets $150K in funding from feds

The federal government has earmarked $150,000 in funding for the Surrey Steps Up program, for a “skills link” project operated through the Surrey School District.

The project helps the district assist at-risk youth to “overcome multiple barriers to employment and to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to make a successful transition to the labour market,” according to a press release from Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office.

He made the announcement on April 26, on behalf of Patty Hajdu, federal minister of employment, workforce development and labour, during a celebrating for 14 youths who completed the Surrey Steps Up program.

They had been enrolled though Surrey’s alternative school system and received three weeks of skills training followed by six weeks of work experience.



