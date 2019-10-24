Surrey staff propose King George Boulevard land use plan

It would be for the area between Highway 10 and 68th Avenue

City of Surrey staff is looking into a land-use plan for King George Boulevard, between Highway 10 and 68th Avenue. (Image: Google Maps)

In response to increased development along the King George Boulevard corridor, city staff is looking into a land-use planning and community consultation.

Staff is recommending that council allow staff to initiate a land-use planning and community consultation process for the Newton – King George Boulevard area; and direct staff to hold new development applications within the plan area that require an Official Community Plam amendment until council approves of a new land use plan, according to a report in Monday’s (Oct. 21) agenda for public hearing.

The report states there is an “absence” of a coordinated land-use plan to guide the future development of the area.

The land-use concept and servicing strategy, the report states, would be for the area along King George Boulevard between Highway 10 and 68th Avenue.

The plan would help the city in responding to development applications and inquiries in the area, provide “a level of certainty” for residents and landowners about the future character and density of the area, and ensure “adequate” provision of public infrastructure such as schools, parks, roads, public transit and utilities to support growth, according to the report.

The report states that a land use plan along the corridor would address appropriate land uses and densities to “create an attractive and sustainable community, including consideration of transit supportive densities and appropriate transitions and interfaces between existing neighbourhoods and new development.”

It would also address school capacities related to future growth; co-ordinated street network that ensures connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, transit and private vehicles travelling into and through the study area; and a co-ordinated servicing strategy for sanitary, water, drainage and other utilities to ensure “efficient and equitable delivery of infrastructure.”

The estimated timeline for a draft land-use plan, according to staff, is nine months, with it coming back to council in spring 2020.

The planning process, according to the report, would start with various background studies, such as an environmental study as well as internal staff reviews of “heritage assets, visual resources and existing transportation and utility infrastructure.”

The report states “it is expected” a portions of the plan area will remain as currently designated in order “to secure a transition between potentially higher densities along King George Boulevard and existing sing-family neighbourhoods.”

READ ALSO: Surrey City Centre plan expands to include new proposed SkyTrain station, Oct. 22, 2019



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter