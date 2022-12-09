Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, media relations officer for IHIT speaking at a press conference at E Div HQ 14200 Green Timbers Way in Surrey on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey stabbing victim identified

Harpreet Kaur, 40, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds

Homicide investigators have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death in Newton on Dec. 7.

Harpreet Kaur, 40, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, police say. Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the stabbing at 9:22 p.m., in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, held a presser Friday afternoon.

“A 40-year-old man, known to the victim, was taken into custody at the scene,” he told reporters. The suspect was released on Dec. 8.

“IHIT investigators continue to gather evidence and are working to meet the charge approval threshold,” Pierotti said.

“Our investigators have been working non-stop. These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community. Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services has been engaged and is available to anyone in need of assistance.”

“We’re still looking for additional people to come forward to help with the full story of what happened,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, media relations officer for IHIT speaking at a press conference at E Div HQ 14200 Green Timbers Way in Surrey on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey stabbing victim identified

