Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex indoor pool set to open Oct. 13

Here’s some good news for swimmers in Surrey – Fleetwood’s Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex indoor pool will open to the public and aquatic sport teams on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The City of Surrey announced the opening Friday morning (Oct. 2).

Strict health and safety protocols will be in place, such as designated times for lane swimming and leisure swims with modified access to amenities, like diving boards and the hot tub.

Swim lessons and aquafit classes will be introduced in the “coming weeks,” the city stated in a press release, which added that the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex pool was selected to open first due to its central location and its capacity to handle the needs of both aquatic sport teams and the public.

All activities must be pre-registered for, either online at surrey.ca/register or by phone at 604-501-5100. In-person registrations are not available. To see available programs online and to register, visit surrey.ca/register.

The City of Surrey’s park, recreation and culture facilities started reopening in a phased approach starting Aug. 17 with the arena at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex.

The Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex is located at #110 – 16555 Fraser Highway.



