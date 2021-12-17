Wet snow made for a slushy commute in Surrey Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey splits roads into 3 priority groups for snow removal

City’s website includes a snow-plow tracker

Surrey is armed with 74 pieces of winter maintenance equipment, including 17,000 metric tons of salt, which should come in handy as snow continues to be in the forecast for the next week.

People might be wondering just how the city decides which roads to plow first.

According to the city’s website, there are three levels of priority of roads in Surrey: Priority 1 roads include high-volume arterial roads, collector roads and steeply graded roads; Priority 2 roads include all secondary roads within residential areas and access roads to long-term care facilities; and Priority 3 roads will finally be cleared, starting with more significant roads, hill areas and identified problem locations.

But if winter weather returns, crews revert back to focusing on first-priority roads.

People can also view the city’s online snow-plow tracker, at 511portal.com/surrey#, which includes approximate timeframes for areas that were last serviced.


