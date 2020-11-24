Stephanie Cadieux, recently re-elected as MLA for Surrey South, has been named BC Liberal Caucus Chair. (contributed photo)

Stephanie Cadieux, recently re-elected as MLA for Surrey South, has been named BC Liberal Caucus Chair. (contributed photo)

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux named Liberal caucus chair

Longtime MLA confident BC Liberals will present an effective opposition

Recently re-elected Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux has been selected as BC Liberal caucus chair for the new Official Opposition in Victoria, headed by interim leader Shirley Bond.

MLAs were sworn in Tuesday (Nov. 24) during virtual ceremonies conducted by BC Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

“I am very very pleased that my fellow caucus members feel I have the right skill set for this role,” Cadieux said, acknowledging it is the same one performed by former MLA (later South Surrey-White Rock MP) Gordon Hogg during the latter part of his 20 years in the B.C. Legislature before retiring in 2017.

“He did it very well,” she noted.

READ ALSO: Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux gets new critic role in Official Opposition shadow cabinet

She said the tone-setting assignment is “to be a bit of a leader in caucus” and will involve running meetings and moderating discussions among the 28 BC Liberal MLAs, as well as serving on some other committees in the Legislature.

“Part of it is to create an environment for the whole group to have respectful exchanges and dialogue around issues,” she said.

She said she is prepared for some lively discussions in the process.

READ ALSO: Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

“We have an incredibly strong team heading to Victoria; experienced and accomplished people who have strong opinions,” she said, adding she fully expects there to be differences among caucus members.

“We all have our experiences in life, and they’re all valid,” she said. “We have to be able to respect each other’s opinions and agree to disagree, sometimes.”

Cadieux – first elected MLA for Surrey-Panorama in 2009, followed by successful election bids in Surrey-Cloverdale in 2013, and Surrey South in 2017 and 2020 – is not lacking in experience herself.

During her first eight years in government she served in cabinet as Minister of Children and Family Development, Minister of Social Development, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, and Minister of Labour, Citizens’ Services and Open Government.

Most recently, her role was as the opposition critic for ICBC, and prior to that she was critic for Finance and Advanced Education. She has also been a member of the Select Standing Committee on Crown Corporations and served as deputy chair of the committees to appoint the Representative for Children and Youth and the Human Rights Commissioner.

Cadieux said she is also confident that the tone for an effective opposition will be set by Bond, five-term MLA for Prince George and area.

“She’s a terrific person with tons of experience and tons of compassion,” she said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2020 Community Leader Awards recognize Surrey’s unsung heroes

Just Posted

Anita Huberman, CEO Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Board of Trade calls for ‘immediate’ government help for businesses shut down

‘Don’t punish all businesses for the sins of a few,’ CEO Anita Huberman says

FILE – Heavy winds in White Rock draw some spectators to the beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to subside by Tuesday afternoon

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
South Surrey Spanish Flu survivor marks 105 years

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

Stephanie Cadieux, recently re-elected as MLA for Surrey South, has been named BC Liberal Caucus Chair. (contributed photo)
Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux named Liberal caucus chair

Longtime MLA confident BC Liberals will present an effective opposition

GIF
’90s rock band from Delta resurfaces with songs never properly recorded or released

Underwater Sunshine’s online reunion involves four guys who lost contact for years

(Photo: Amy Reid)
VIDEO: 2020 Community Leader Awards recognize Surrey’s unsung heroes

They don’t often receive recognition and don’t necessarily have a high profile in the community

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 8 deaths and 124 COVID-19 cases

63 per cent of residents at long-term-care facility have tested positive

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen’s 1983 guilty plea in girl’s murder: lawyer

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin

Most Read